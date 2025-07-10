KARAOKÉCHORALE DE LA MÉDITERRANÉE Montpellier

32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier Hérault

Début : 2025-07-10

fin : 2025-07-10

2025-07-10

Karaokéchorale, c’est chanter fort, faux, mais chanter ensemble !

On hurle dans des micros gonflables pour partager notre passion du karaoké, de Rage Against the Machine et de Michel Delpech. En mode all you can sing, de PNL à Dalida, la rencontre cosmique entre un catalogue exclusif il y a même le générique de MacGyver et tes cordes vocales.

Bref, on est sur un karaoké pas pareil, festif et complètement déjanté, à vivre tous ensemble.

dès 21h30 .

32 Place Pablo Picasso Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Karaokéchorale means singing loudly, singing out of tune, but singing together!

We scream into inflatable microphones to share our passion for karaoke, Rage Against the Machine and Michel Delpech. In all-you-can-sing mode, from PNL to Dalida, a cosmic encounter between an exclusive catalog including the credits from MacGyver and your vocal chords.

German :

Karaokéchorale bedeutet, laut und falsch zu singen, aber gemeinsam zu singen!

Wir schreien in aufblasbare Mikrofone, um unsere Leidenschaft für Karaoke, Rage Against the Machine und Michel Delpech zu teilen. Im All you can sing-Modus, von PNL bis Dalida, die kosmische Begegnung zwischen einem exklusiven Katalog es gibt sogar den Titelsong von MacGyver und deinen Stimmbändern.

Italiano :

Karaokéchorale significa cantare ad alta voce, stonare, ma cantare insieme!

Urliamo in microfoni gonfiabili per condividere la nostra passione per il karaoke, i Rage Against the Machine e Michel Delpech. In modalità all-you-can-sing, da PNL a Dalida, è un incontro cosmico tra un catalogo esclusivo compresi i titoli di coda di MacGyver e le vostre corde vocali.

Espanol :

Karaokéchorale significa cantar alto, cantar desafinado, ¡pero cantar juntos!

Gritamos ante micrófonos hinchables para compartir nuestra pasión por el karaoke, Rage Against the Machine y Michel Delpech. En modo « todo lo que puedas cantar », de PNL a Dalida, es un encuentro cósmico entre un catálogo exclusivo -incluidos los créditos de MacGyver- y tus cuerdas vocales.

