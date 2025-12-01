Kat and Co exposent à l’espace Carnot Rue Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage
Kat and Co exposent à l’espace Carnot Rue Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage lundi 1 décembre 2025.
Kat and Co exposent à l’espace Carnot
Rue Carnot Espace Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-01 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-01
Les créatrices de Kat and Co vous propose de préparer Noel avec leur exposition à l’espace Carnot de Châtelaillon-Plage.
.
Rue Carnot Espace Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 25 08 49 34 alain.lemaire25@wanadoo.fr
English :
The creators of Kat and Co invite you to prepare for Christmas with their exhibition at the Espace Carnot in Châtelaillon-Plage.
German :
Die Macher von Kat and Co laden Sie mit ihrer Ausstellung im Espace Carnot in Châtelaillon-Plage ein, sich auf Weihnachten vorzubereiten.
Italiano :
I designer di Kat and Co si preparano al Natale con una mostra all’Espace Carnot di Châtelaillon-Plage.
Espanol :
Los creadores de Kat and Co os invitan a preparar la Navidad con su exposición en el Espace Carnot de Châtelaillon-Plage.
L’événement Kat and Co exposent à l’espace Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par Office de Tourisme de Châtelaillon-Plage