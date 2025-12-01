Kat and Co exposent à l’espace Carnot Rue Carnot Châtelaillon-Plage

Kat and Co exposent à l’espace Carnot

Début : 2025-12-01 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:30:00

2025-12-01

Les créatrices de Kat and Co vous propose de préparer Noel avec leur exposition à l’espace Carnot de Châtelaillon-Plage.

English :

The creators of Kat and Co invite you to prepare for Christmas with their exhibition at the Espace Carnot in Châtelaillon-Plage.

German :

Die Macher von Kat and Co laden Sie mit ihrer Ausstellung im Espace Carnot in Châtelaillon-Plage ein, sich auf Weihnachten vorzubereiten.

Italiano :

I designer di Kat and Co si preparano al Natale con una mostra all’Espace Carnot di Châtelaillon-Plage.

Espanol :

Los creadores de Kat and Co os invitan a preparar la Navidad con su exposición en el Espace Carnot de Châtelaillon-Plage.

