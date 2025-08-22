Kayak polo en piscine Montmoreau

Kayak polo en piscine Montmoreau vendredi 22 août 2025.

Kayak polo en piscine

Piscine Montmoreau Charente

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Début : 2025-08-22

fin : 2025-08-22

2025-08-22

Venez tester le kayak polo en piscine, en partenariat avec le Club de canoë d’Aubeterre-sur-Dronne.

Piscine Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 67 73 06 54

English :

Come and try kayak polo in the pool, in partnership with the Aubeterre-sur-Dronne Canoe Club.

German :

Testen Sie in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Kanu-Club Aubeterre-sur-Dronne das Kajakpolo im Schwimmbad.

Italiano :

Venite a provare il kayak polo in piscina, in collaborazione con il Canoa Club di Aubeterre-sur-Dronne.

Espanol :

Venga a probar el kayak polo en la piscina, en colaboración con el Club de Piragüismo de Aubeterre-sur-Dronne.

