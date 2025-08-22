Kayak polo en piscine Montmoreau
Kayak polo en piscine Montmoreau vendredi 22 août 2025.
Kayak polo en piscine
Piscine Montmoreau Charente
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Venez tester le kayak polo en piscine, en partenariat avec le Club de canoë d’Aubeterre-sur-Dronne.
Piscine Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 67 73 06 54
English :
Come and try kayak polo in the pool, in partnership with the Aubeterre-sur-Dronne Canoe Club.
German :
Testen Sie in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Kanu-Club Aubeterre-sur-Dronne das Kajakpolo im Schwimmbad.
Italiano :
Venite a provare il kayak polo in piscina, in collaborazione con il Canoa Club di Aubeterre-sur-Dronne.
Espanol :
Venga a probar el kayak polo en la piscina, en colaboración con el Club de Piragüismo de Aubeterre-sur-Dronne.
L’événement Kayak polo en piscine Montmoreau a été mis à jour le 2025-07-31 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente