Kayak Polo Piscine intercommunale de Montmoreau Montmoreau

Piscine intercommunale de Montmoreau 5 All. du Stade Montmoreau Charente
Kayak polo, en piscine ! Voilà une bonne idée pour pratiquer du sport et s’amuser en même temps !
Piscine intercommunale de Montmoreau 5 All. du Stade Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 67 73 06 54
English :
Kayak polo in the pool! It’s a great way to play sport and have fun at the same time!
German :
Kayak Polo, im Schwimmbad! Hier ist eine gute Idee, um Sport zu treiben und gleichzeitig Spaß zu haben!
Italiano :
Kayak polo in piscina! Ecco un’ottima idea per fare sport e divertirsi allo stesso tempo!
Espanol :
¡Kayak polo en la piscina! ¡Aquí tienes una idea estupenda para hacer deporte y divertirte al mismo tiempo!
