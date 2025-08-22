Kayak Polo Piscine intercommunale de Montmoreau Montmoreau

Piscine intercommunale de Montmoreau 5 All. du Stade Montmoreau Charente

Début : 2025-08-22

fin : 2025-08-22

2025-08-22

Kayak polo, en piscine ! Voilà une bonne idée pour pratiquer du sport et s’amuser en même temps !

Piscine intercommunale de Montmoreau 5 All. du Stade Montmoreau 16190 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 67 73 06 54

English :

Kayak polo in the pool! It’s a great way to play sport and have fun at the same time!

German :

Kayak Polo, im Schwimmbad! Hier ist eine gute Idee, um Sport zu treiben und gleichzeitig Spaß zu haben!

Italiano :

Kayak polo in piscina! Ecco un’ottima idea per fare sport e divertirsi allo stesso tempo!

Espanol :

¡Kayak polo en la piscina! ¡Aquí tienes una idea estupenda para hacer deporte y divertirte al mismo tiempo!

