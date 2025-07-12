Kerchanga La Mine d’art Dieulefit 12 juillet 2025 07:00
Drôme
Kerchanga La Mine d’art 10 quai Roger morin Dieulefit Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : 2025-07-12
Début : 2025-07-12
fin : 2025-07-12
Date(s) :
2025-07-12
Duo afro-hypnotique, ils se sont trouvés au carrefour du monde.
guitare Éclectique , kamelen ngoni, boucles et grooves sur mesure pour nous ambiancer sur la piste !
.
La Mine d’art 10 quai Roger morin
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
English :
An Afro-hypnotic duo, they found themselves at the crossroads of the world.
eclectic guitar, kamelen ngoni, loops and custom grooves to get us on the dance floor!
German :
Afro-hypnotisches Duo, sie haben sich an der Kreuzung der Welt gefunden.
eklektische Gitarre , kamelen ngoni, Loops und maßgeschneiderte Grooves, um uns auf der Tanzfläche in Stimmung zu bringen!
Italiano :
Un duo afro-ipnotico che si è trovato al crocevia del mondo.
chitarra eclettica, kamelen ngoni, loop e groove su misura per farci scatenare sul dancefloor!
Espanol :
Un dúo afro-hipnótico, se encontraron en la encrucijada del mundo.
¡Guitarra ecléctica, kamelen ngoni, loops y grooves hechos a medida para llevarnos a la pista de baile!
