Kerchanga La Mine d’art Dieulefit 12 juillet 2025 07:00

Drôme

Kerchanga La Mine d’art 10 quai Roger morin Dieulefit Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-12

fin : 2025-07-12

Date(s) :

2025-07-12

Duo afro-hypnotique, ils se sont trouvés au carrefour du monde.

guitare Éclectique , kamelen ngoni, boucles et grooves sur mesure pour nous ambiancer sur la piste !

.

La Mine d’art 10 quai Roger morin

Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

An Afro-hypnotic duo, they found themselves at the crossroads of the world.

eclectic guitar, kamelen ngoni, loops and custom grooves to get us on the dance floor!

German :

Afro-hypnotisches Duo, sie haben sich an der Kreuzung der Welt gefunden.

eklektische Gitarre , kamelen ngoni, Loops und maßgeschneiderte Grooves, um uns auf der Tanzfläche in Stimmung zu bringen!

Italiano :

Un duo afro-ipnotico che si è trovato al crocevia del mondo.

chitarra eclettica, kamelen ngoni, loop e groove su misura per farci scatenare sul dancefloor!

Espanol :

Un dúo afro-hipnótico, se encontraron en la encrucijada del mundo.

¡Guitarra ecléctica, kamelen ngoni, loops y grooves hechos a medida para llevarnos a la pista de baile!

L’événement Kerchanga Dieulefit a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux