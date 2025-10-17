Keta Run Club + Lux + Nick Lalaque Le Molotov Marseille 6e Arrondissement

Keta Run Club + Lux + Nick Lalaque Le Molotov Marseille 6e Arrondissement vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

Keta Run Club + Lux + Nick Lalaque

Vendredi 17 octobre 2025 de 20h30 à 2h. Le Molotov 3 Place Paul Cézanne Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône

DEVILISH est de retour pour une soirée très spéciale format concert club alliant hyperpop, techno punk, hard dance et hard trance.

On vous présente un tout nouveau projet live + 2 dj sets

Le Molotov 3 Place Paul Cézanne Marseille 6e Arrondissement 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

English :

DEVILISH returns for a very special concert/club evening combining hyperpop, techno punk, hard dance and hard trance.

We present a brand-new live project + 2 dj sets

German :

DEVILISH ist zurück für einen ganz besonderen Abend im Konzert-/Clubformat, der Hyperpop, Techno Punk, Hard Dance und Hard Trance vereint.

Wir präsentieren Ihnen ein brandneues Live-Projekt + 2 DJ-Sets

Italiano :

DEVILISH torna per una serata molto speciale in formato concerto/club, combinando hyperpop, techno punk, hard dance e hard trance.

Presentiamo un nuovissimo progetto live + 2 dj set

Espanol :

DEVILISH vuelve para una noche muy especial en formato concierto/club, combinando hyperpop, techno punk, hard dance y hard trance.

Presentamos un nuevo proyecto en directo + 2 dj sets

