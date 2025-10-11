KEZIAH JONES Théâtre Raymond Devos Tourcoing
Samedi 11 octobre 2025 – 20h00
Théâtre Municipal Raymond Devos – Tourcoing
Tarifs : de 10 à 38€ | Placement numéroté (concert assis)
Bar et petite restauration dès 19h00
Le blufunk est de retour ! Après 10 ans d’absence discographique, Keziah Jones revient avec Alive and Kicking, un album live puissant, et une tournée acoustique inédite. Ce concert marquera l’ouverture en beauté de la 39e édition du Tourcoing Jazz Festival.
Théâtre Raymond Devos Place du Théâtre 59200 Tourcoing Tourcoing 59200 Nord Hauts-de-France
« ALIVE AND KICKING » (ACOUSTIQUE)
