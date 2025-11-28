KICHTA & SOSHANA / WARM UP GUEST LE FAIT SOCIAL (QUARTIER LIBRE) Rouen

KICHTA & SOSHANA / WARM UP GUEST Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h00 LE FAIT SOCIAL (QUARTIER LIBRE) Seine-Maritime

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:59:00

CLUB BOUILLANT avec KICHTA & SOSHANA sur le plateau et un Warm-Up Guest !

Kichta est né de la rencontre de 2 gangsters : Tomich, un amoureux invétéré d’Acid et de Techno rythmée, et Le Jeune, un amateur de Ghetto Techno et de Trance aux influences Hip Hop.

https://www.instagram.com/kichta.music/

https://soundcloud.com/kichta-music

Installée à Paris, Soshana s’impose comme l’un des visages les plus prometteurs de la scène rave actuelle. Résidente du collectif Galop Galop, elle développe une signature explosive entre hard techno, ghetto beats et groove survitaminé, portée par un sens du rythme affûté et un BPM sans relâche. Elle transforme chaque dancefloor en piste de course, et chaque set en chevauchée sous tension. Pas de temps mort, pas d’échappatoire, juste du son.

Prêt·e à monter en selle ?

https://www.instagram.com/shoshanaaaaaaa/

https://soundcloud.com/shannon-vick-33935603/set-hush-organik-2?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=1&si=2b1c34f3bffa419daa080352256f693f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

LE FAIT SOCIAL (QUARTIER LIBRE) 1 rue Malouet, 76100 Rouen Rouen 76100 Centre Ville Rive Gauche Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 9 79 66 43 54 https://www.lequartierlibre.org/ https://www.facebook.com/lequartierlibrederouen/?locale=fr_FR;https://www.instagram.com/lequartierlibrederouen/?hl=fr [{« data »: {« author »: « kichta.music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « KICHTA (@kichta.music) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/503317749_17921592501094450_2263283935460146705_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=110&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QHBQ5sOfmsYXGm68kR2UFFQrD9PPsuJkKSBIhSNfdYpDKObXic4Wawom83vn6pS87g&_nc_ohc=zdTekBU63-4Q7kNvwFVQVse&_nc_gid=ftyLk8qR7-NWafQBLltkjA&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfZ0espWcmjZIoUQsT64f-wkEVcO0-GNJ6S6I3Cmy-t9ow&oe=68CEFC8F&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/kichta.music/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/kichta.music/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Kichta », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ud835ude70ud835ude72ud835ude78ud835ude73, ud835ude76ud835ude77ud835ude74ud835ude83ud835ude83ud835ude7e ud835ude8aud835ude97ud835ude8d ud835ude83ud835ude81ud835ude70ud835ude7dud835ude72ud835ude74 ud83dudc95 ud83cuddeaud83cuddfa gabriel@return-management.org ud83cudf0d roma@magnetiicagency.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Kichta », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-zMn7Mj2tfGzM2vps-z37Arg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/kichta-music », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/kichta-music », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/kichta-music »}, {« data »: {« author »: « shoshanaaaaaaa », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Shannon (@shoshanaaaaaaa) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/485511112_2721543028029649_8092437459760046506_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=101&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QFM1CZbzzQZCog5h6RDdMEQQzxEmES3aYwHVdlnwjCaGNQF0NUMr1Fyf6_QhPmregc&_nc_ohc=9T9rHSZQlM4Q7kNvwHS6rY5&_nc_gid=4uIjqRGSyZxD_NvwpV20dw&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfZoJWdWth1szDD7phtNyQxfsKMpGthv8tIfDhI8HQz4iA&oe=68CEE110&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/shoshanaaaaaaa/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/shoshanaaaaaaa/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Shoshana », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Galop Galop resident Booking : Luna@galopgalop.com », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Set Hush Organu00efk by Shoshana », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/artworks-SYMaDMm3M7yigWz9-KPT7pg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/shannon-vick-33935603/set-hush-organik-2?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=1&si=2b1c34f3bffa419daa080352256f693f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/shannon-vick-33935603 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 400}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 400}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/shannon-vick-33935603/set-hush-organik-2?ref=clipboard&p=a&c=1&si=2b1c34f3bffa419daa080352256f693f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing »}] Le Fait Social, c’est un lieu unique au cœur de Rouen. Coworking le jour, il se transforme le soir en espace culturel vivant, accueillant concerts, spectacles et événements variés. Un endroit où travail et créativité se rencontrent, pensé pour rassembler, échanger et s’inspirer.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Trance Bounce