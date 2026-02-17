Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds Les Trinitaires Metz

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds

Les Trinitaires 12 rue des Trinitaires Metz Moselle

Mercredi 2026-03-18 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-18

2026-03-18

+ Western Mécanique [Release Party]

Mené par l’iconique Kid Congo Powers, ancien guitariste des Cramps, de The Gun Club et de Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds est un groupe qui incarne l’esprit underground et rebelle du rock depuis le milieu des années 2000. Mélangeant punk, garage, psychédélisme et touches de rock “chicano”, leur musique est brute, hypnotique et flamboyante. Depuis leur premier album Dracula Boots (2009), le groupe a développé un son reconnaissable fuzz, groove hypnotique et atmosphères à la fois sombres et festives. Leur dernier disque, That Delicious Vice (2024), enregistré en trio, illustre ce mélange de puissance brute et d’intimité, avec des titres phares comme Wicked World en collaboration avec la légende du punk L.A. Alice Bag. Sur scène, le groupe offre une expérience unique, entre transe et frénésie, célébrant la culture rock alternative et l’esthétique outsider chère à Kid Congo Powers. Fidèle à ses racines, le groupe continue de surprendre et de captiver un public passionné.

Lothringen se meurt, les punks ont rangé leur triplex depuis des années et pourtant… C’est au fond d’une impasse sordide à Metz banlieue que se forme, début 2023, le Western Mécanique. Une équipée sauvage, musicale, qui propose un rock mécanique-punk-soul chaud comme des poutrelles de laminoir… entre Clash et Redskins ! Depuis le début, une seule chose à l’esprit, une seule question Qu’aurait donc fait Joe Strummer !?…Tout public

Les Trinitaires 12 rue des Trinitaires Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est

Led by the iconic Kid Congo Powers, former guitarist with The Cramps, The Gun Club and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds have been embodying the underground, rebellious spirit of rock since the mid-2000s. Blending punk, garage, psychedelia and touches of ?chicano? rock, their music is raw, hypnotic and flamboyant. Since their debut album Dracula Boots (2009), the band has developed a recognizable sound: fuzz, hypnotic groove and atmospheres both dark and festive. Their latest album, That Delicious Vice (2024), recorded as a trio, illustrates this blend of raw power and intimacy, with standout tracks like Wicked World in collaboration with L.A. punk legend. Alice Bag. On stage, the band offers a unique experience, between trance and frenzy, celebrating alternative rock culture and the outsider aesthetic dear to Kid Congo Powers. True to its roots, the band continues to surprise and captivate a passionate audience.

Lothringen is dying, the punks have been packing up their triplex for years, and yet… It was in the depths of a squalid cul-de-sac in the Metz suburbs that, in early 2023, Western Mécanique was formed. A wild, musical outfit, offering mechanical-punk-soul rock as hot as rolling mill beams… somewhere between the Clash and the Redskins! From the outset, there was only one thing on their minds, only one question: What would Joe Strummer have done?

