3ème soirée KinoSplash le samedi 24 mai à Luzech en guise d’échauffement pour le « Kinoramax Festival »

Restauration et boissons locales.

Participation libre, solidaire et consciente.

Sélection des courts métrages by Kinomad

Concert avec Mc Ker6

Mix avec B.Side

Interplateaux par Dj Katioucha .

Salle du Barry 25 place des Luctérius

Luzech 46140 Lot Occitanie contact@kinomad.fr

English :

3rd KinoSplash evening on Saturday May 24 in Luzech as a warm-up for the « Kinoramax Festival »

Local food and drink.

Free, supportive and conscious participation.

German :

3. KinoSplash-Abend am Samstag, den 24. Mai in Luzech als Aufwärmtraining für das « Kinoramax Festival »

Lokale Speisen und Getränke.

Teilnahme frei, solidarisch und bewusst.

Italiano :

terza serata KinoSplash sabato 24 maggio a Luzech come preparazione al Festival Kinoramax

Cibo e bevande locali.

La partecipazione è libera, solidale e consapevole.

Espanol :

3ª velada KinoSplash el sábado 24 de mayo en Luzech, como preámbulo del Festival Kinoramax

Comida y bebida locales.

Participación libre, solidaria y consciente.

