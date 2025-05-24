KinoSplash – Salle du Barry Luzech, 24 mai 2025 19:00, Luzech.
Lot
KinoSplash Salle du Barry 25 place des Luctérius Luzech Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-24 19:00:00
fin : 2025-05-24 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-24
3ème soirée KinoSplash le samedi 24 mai à Luzech en guise d’échauffement pour le « Kinoramax Festival »
Restauration et boissons locales.
Participation libre, solidaire et consciente.
Sélection des courts métrages by Kinomad
Concert avec Mc Ker6
Mix avec B.Side
Interplateaux par Dj Katioucha .
Salle du Barry 25 place des Luctérius
Luzech 46140 Lot Occitanie contact@kinomad.fr
English :
3rd KinoSplash evening on Saturday May 24 in Luzech as a warm-up for the « Kinoramax Festival »
Local food and drink.
Free, supportive and conscious participation.
German :
3. KinoSplash-Abend am Samstag, den 24. Mai in Luzech als Aufwärmtraining für das « Kinoramax Festival »
Lokale Speisen und Getränke.
Teilnahme frei, solidarisch und bewusst.
Italiano :
terza serata KinoSplash sabato 24 maggio a Luzech come preparazione al Festival Kinoramax
Cibo e bevande locali.
La partecipazione è libera, solidale e consapevole.
Espanol :
3ª velada KinoSplash el sábado 24 de mayo en Luzech, como preámbulo del Festival Kinoramax
Comida y bebida locales.
Participación libre, solidaria y consciente.
