Théâtre d’objets jeune public Le Grand Tumulte Théâtre de Lunéville Lunéville

Théâtre d’objets jeune public Le Grand Tumulte

Théâtre de Lunéville 37 Rue de Lorraine Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-12-03 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-03

2025-12-03

Sa Majesté Le Grand Tumulte 1er ne parvient pas à dormir …

Alors le Petit Chambranlant tend l’oreille et multiplie les surveillances.

Mais il a beau faire inspecter, calfeutrer le Palais et en appeler aux experts, personne ne parvient à identifier l’origine sonore de cette royale insomnie.

Du Nord au Sud du pays, chacun s’accuse et ça dégénère… Dès 7 ans.Enfants

Théâtre de Lunéville 37 Rue de Lorraine Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 76 48 60 billetterie@theatredeluneville.fr

English :

His Majesty Le Grand Tumulte 1er can’t sleep?

So the Petit Chambranlant puts his ear to the ground and increases his surveillance.

But no matter how much he inspects, seals off the Palace and calls in the experts, no one can pinpoint the source of this royal insomnia.

From the north to the south of the country, everyone blames each other, and things get out of hand? Ages 7 and up.

German :

Seine Majestät der Große Tumulter I. kann nicht schlafen?

Dann spitzt der Kleine Tumulter die Ohren und lässt seine Beobachtungen verstärken.

Doch obwohl er den Palast inspizieren, abdichten und Experten hinzuziehen lässt, kann niemand den Ursprung der königlichen Schlaflosigkeit ausfindig machen.

Vom Norden bis zum Süden des Landes beschuldigen sich alle gegenseitig und die Lage eskaliert? Ab 7 Jahren.

Italiano :

Sua Maestà il Grande Tumulto 1 non riesce a dormire?

Così il Petit Chambranlant tiene l’orecchio teso e aumenta la sorveglianza.

Ma per quante volte abbia fatto ispezionare il Palazzo, isolato e chiamato esperti, nessuno è riuscito a individuare la fonte di questa insonnia reale.

Dal nord al sud del Paese, tutti si accusano a vicenda e le cose sfuggono di mano? Dall’età di 7 anni.

Espanol :

¿Su Majestad el Gran Tumulto 1º no puede dormir?

Así que el Petit Chambranlant mantiene el oído atento y aumenta su vigilancia.

Pero por más que manda inspeccionar el palacio, precintarlo y llamar a los expertos, nadie consigue descubrir el origen de este insomnio real.

Del norte al sur del país, todos se echan la culpa unos a otros y las cosas se descontrolan.. Desde los 7 años.

