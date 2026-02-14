KNOCK ME OUT + SUN, La Batterie Grande Salle, Guyancourt

KNOCK ME OUT + SUN Vendredi 20 février, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle Yvelines

/ Report de la date au 20 février 2026 /

Préparez-vous à vivre une expérience sonore pas comme les autres. SUN et sa « Brutal Pop » reviennent pour son très attendu Krystal Metal Tour ! Mélangeant les hymnes de stade de P!nk et la lourdeur écrasante de Gojira, SUN a créé un son aussi électrisant qu’inattendu. Après une année 2024 monumentale en support de Shaka Ponk lors de leur tournée, ainsi qu’une performance acclamée sur le plateau de la légendaire émission Taratata, SUN prouve qu’elle est l’une des voix les plus intrépides de l’ère moderne. Fusion de hooks pop, riffs fulgurants et brutalité… Ses performances live sont un spectacle incontournable.

En première partie, le groupe de power rock français, Knock Me Out revient avec un nouvel EP. Tantôt lunaire, tantôt solaire, leur univers entremêle pop punk, métal et électro rock, baignant dans une atmosphère mystique.

Salle de concerts – places debout Guichet de la billetterie ouvert uniquement les soirs de concert à partir de 19h.

Puissance brute et énergie électrisante, c’est la promesse de ce plateau féminin ! metal brutal

