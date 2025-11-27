KOLIADKI Concert de Noël Toul

KOLIADKI Concert de Noël

15 Avenue du Colonel Péchot Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-01-07 15:00:00

fin : 2026-01-07

Date(s) :

2026-01-07

À l’occasion des fêtes de fin d’année, la Lorraine résonnera des chants et traditions du Noël ukrainien ; des concerts exceptionnels au coeur du Noël orthodoxe et des traditions de l’Est et de l’Europe.

Koliadki, ce sont des chansons populaires interprétées le soir de Noël et du Nouvel An.

Pour venir en aide aux victimes de la guerre, l’Association Liouba Lorr’Ukraine organise un concert de solidarité exceptionnel avec la participation de jeunes artistes souffrent au quotidien des privations, des bombardements et de la guerre.

Durant les fêtes de fin d’année, la chorale ZABAVA, des danseurs et des contorsionnistes seront en Grand-Est pour soutenir leur pays.

Chants de Noël, d’Ukraine et du Monde, danse et exploits acrobatiques seront au programme ; costumes traditionnels et voix d’exception pour un événement qui enchantera petits et grands.

Artisanat traditionnel ukrainien et boissons fraîches seront au rendez-vous !Tout public

.

15 Avenue du Colonel Péchot Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

For the festive season, Lorraine will resonate with the songs and traditions of Ukrainian Christmas; exceptional concerts at the heart of Orthodox Christmas and Eastern European traditions.

Koliadki are popular songs sung on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

To help the victims of the war, the Liouba Lorr’Ukraine Association is organizing an exceptional solidarity concert with the participation of young artists who suffer daily from deprivation, bombing and war.

During the festive season, the ZABAVA choir, dancers and contortionists will be in the Grand-Est to support their country.

Christmas carols from Ukraine and around the world, dance and acrobatic feats will be on the program; traditional costumes and exceptional voices for an event that will enchant young and old alike.

Traditional Ukrainian crafts and cold drinks will also be on offer!

L’événement KOLIADKI Concert de Noël Toul a été mis à jour le 2025-11-27 par MT TERRES TOULOISES