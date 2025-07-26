Krillstock concert & expo/vente La Baleine
Krillstock concert & expo/vente disques, livres, artistes… au Krill à La Baleine.
La Baleine 50450 Manche Normandie +33 9 56 25 31 19
English : Krillstock concert & expo/vente
Krillstock concert & exhibition/sale: records, books, artists… at Krill in La Baleine.
German :
Krillstock Konzert & Ausstellung/Verkauf: Platten, Bücher, Künstler… im Krill in La Baleine.
Italiano :
Krillstock concerto e mostra/vendita di dischi, libri, artisti… al Krill di La Baleine.
Espanol :
Krillstock concierto y exposición/venta: discos, libros, artistas… en el Krill de La Baleine.
