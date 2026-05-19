Krono Motors show Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche Rohrbach-lès-Bitche
Krono Motors show Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche Rohrbach-lès-Bitche dimanche 7 juin 2026.
Rohrbach-lès-Bitche
Krono Motors show
Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche 16 rue de Strasbourg Rohrbach-lès-Bitche Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-07 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-07
Expo véhicule de collection , de sport et de prestigeTout public
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Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche 16 rue de Strasbourg Rohrbach-lès-Bitche 57410 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 85 11 48 16
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English :
Exhibition of classic, sports and prestige vehicles
L’événement Krono Motors show Rohrbach-lès-Bitche a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE