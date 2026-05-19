Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Krono Motors show Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche Rohrbach-lès-Bitche

Krono Motors show Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche Rohrbach-lès-Bitche

Krono Motors show Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche Rohrbach-lès-Bitche dimanche 7 juin 2026.

Lieu : Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche

Adresse : 16 rue de Strasbourg

Ville : 57410 Rohrbach-lès-Bitche

Département : Moselle

Début : dimanche 7 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 7 juin 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Rohrbach-lès-Bitche

Krono Motors show

Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche 16 rue de Strasbourg Rohrbach-lès-Bitche Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-07 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-07

Expo véhicule de collection , de sport et de prestigeTout public
0  .

Parking Super U Rorhbach les Bitche 16 rue de Strasbourg Rohrbach-lès-Bitche 57410 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 85 11 48 16 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Exhibition of classic, sports and prestige vehicles

L’événement Krono Motors show Rohrbach-lès-Bitche a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE