La balade de Noël Walscheid

La balade de Noël

place Schuman (départ) Walscheid Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-12-27 16:30:00

fin : 2025-12-27

Date(s) :

2025-12-27

Plongez dans la magie de Noël avec un parcours de 6 km ponctué de surprises lumineuses et musicales. Découvrez un spectacle enflammé à la Grotte St-Léon avant d’assister à la féérie des lumières boréales au promontoire affrant une vue imprenable sur le plan d’eau entouré de sa ceinture de feu. Manifestation payante.

Restauration possible au retour.

Les réservations seront ouvertes prochainement à l’office de tourisme Sarrebourg Moselle Sud et en ligne.Tout public

10 .

place Schuman (départ) Walscheid 57870 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 11 82 contact@tourisme-sarrebourg.fr

English :

Immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas with a 6 km route punctuated by light and musical surprises. Discover a fiery show at the Grotte St-Léon before witnessing the enchantment of the boreal lights from the promontory, offering a breathtaking view of the lake surrounded by its belt of fire. Paying event.

Catering available on return.

Reservations will be taken shortly at the Sarrebourg Moselle Sud tourist office and online.

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in die Magie der Weihnacht mit einer 6 km langen Strecke, die mit leuchtenden und musikalischen Überraschungen gespickt ist. Entdecken Sie ein feuriges Spektakel in der Grotte St-Léon, bevor Sie den Zauber der Nordlichter auf der Landzunge erleben, von der aus Sie einen atemberaubenden Blick auf die Wasserfläche mit ihrem Feuergürtel haben. Die Veranstaltung ist kostenpflichtig.

Verpflegung auf dem Rückweg möglich.

Reservierungen werden in Kürze beim Fremdenverkehrsamt Sarrebourg Moselle Sud und online möglich sein.

Italiano :

Immergetevi nella magia del Natale con un percorso di 6 km costellato di sorprese illuminate e musicali. Godetevi uno spettacolo infuocato alla Grotte St-Léon prima di assistere all’incanto dell’aurora boreale dal promontorio con una vista mozzafiato sul lago circondato da un anello di fuoco. Evento a pagamento.

Catering disponibile al ritorno.

Le prenotazioni saranno aperte a breve presso l’Ufficio del Turismo di Sarrebourg Moselle Sud e online.

Espanol :

Sumérjase en la magia de la Navidad con un recorrido de 6 km salpicado de sorpresas luminosas y musicales. Disfrute de un espectáculo de fuego en la Grotte St-Léon antes de presenciar el encanto de la aurora boreal desde el promontorio con su impresionante vista sobre el lago rodeado por un anillo de fuego. Evento de pago.

Catering disponible a la vuelta.

Las reservas se abrirán en breve en la Oficina de Turismo de Sarrebourg Moselle Sud y en línea.

L’événement La balade de Noël Walscheid a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG