La Béholle Sommedieue

Du VTT, du Gravel, de la Route mais aussi de la Marche et du Trail, 2 jours pour choisir vos défis, faire le plein de nature et de souvenirs sur cette magnifique manifestation label « Rando d’Or » !

Nombreuses animations sur place, restauration, buvette, concert, presque 2000 participants en 2024 ! Nous vous attendons nombreux ! Inscription protiming !Tout public

English :

Mountain biking, Gravel, Road but also Walking and Trail, 2 days to choose your challenges, fill up with nature and memories on this magnificent event label « Rando d’Or »!

There’ll be plenty of entertainment on site, as well as food, refreshments and concerts, and almost 2,000 participants in 2024! We look forward to seeing you there! Registration protiming!

German :

Mountainbike, Gravel, Straße, aber auch Wandern und Trail, 2 Tage, um Ihre Herausforderungen zu wählen, Natur zu tanken und Erinnerungen zu sammeln auf dieser wunderbaren Veranstaltung mit dem Label « Rando d’Or »!

Zahlreiche Animationen vor Ort, Verpflegung, Erfrischungsstände, Konzerte, fast 2000 Teilnehmer im Jahr 2024! Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich! Protiming-Anmeldung!

Italiano :

Mountain bike, Gravel, Road ma anche Walking e Trail, 2 giorni per scegliere le vostre sfide, fare il pieno di natura e di ricordi in questo magnifico evento targato « Rando d’Or »!

Ci sarà un sacco di intrattenimento sul posto, oltre a rinfreschi e concerti, e quasi 2.000 partecipanti nel 2024! Non vediamo l’ora di vedervi lì! Iscrizioni in corso!

Espanol :

Mountain bike, Gravel, Road pero también Walking y Trail, 2 días para elegir sus retos, ¡llénese de naturaleza y recuerdos en este magnífico evento etiqueta « Rando d’Or »!

Habrá mucho entretenimiento in situ, así como refrescos y conciertos, ¡y casi 2.000 participantes en 2024! ¡Esperamos verle allí! ¡Protiming inscripción!

