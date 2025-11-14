LA BELLE AU BOIS DORMANT

6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 39

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-14 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-14

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

La Belle au Bois Dormant, merveilleux ballet mythique et féérique, est dans la lignée des grandes œuvres du répertoire classique.

.

6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 34 95

English :

La Belle au Bois Dormant, a marvellous, mythical ballet, is in the tradition of the great works of the classical repertoire.

German :

Dornröschen ist ein wunderbares, mythisches und märchenhaftes Ballett, das in der Reihe der großen Werke des klassischen Repertoires steht.

Italiano :

La Bella Addormentata, un meraviglioso balletto mitico, si inserisce nella tradizione delle grandi opere del repertorio classico.

Espanol :

La Bella Durmiente, maravilloso ballet mítico, se inscribe en la tradición de las grandes obras del repertorio clásico.

L’événement LA BELLE AU BOIS DORMANT Saint-Estève a été mis à jour le 2025-11-04 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME