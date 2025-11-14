LA BELLE AU BOIS DORMANT Saint-Estève
LA BELLE AU BOIS DORMANT
6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 35 – 35 – 39
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-14 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-14
Date(s) :
2025-11-14
La Belle au Bois Dormant, merveilleux ballet mythique et féérique, est dans la lignée des grandes œuvres du répertoire classique.
6 Allee des Arts et des Lettres Saint-Estève 66240 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 38 34 95
English :
La Belle au Bois Dormant, a marvellous, mythical ballet, is in the tradition of the great works of the classical repertoire.
German :
Dornröschen ist ein wunderbares, mythisches und märchenhaftes Ballett, das in der Reihe der großen Werke des klassischen Repertoires steht.
Italiano :
La Bella Addormentata, un meraviglioso balletto mitico, si inserisce nella tradizione delle grandi opere del repertorio classico.
Espanol :
La Bella Durmiente, maravilloso ballet mítico, se inscribe en la tradición de las grandes obras del repertorio clásico.
