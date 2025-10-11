La Belle et les 2 Clochards Au café théâtre Le Off Lannemezan

La Belle et les 2 Clochards Au café théâtre Le Off Lannemezan samedi 11 octobre 2025.

La Belle et les 2 Clochards

Au café théâtre Le Off 518 rue du 8 Mai 1945 Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-10-11 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-11

2025-10-11

Comédie et chansons

Phil et Fred partagent tout leur amitié, leur trottoir… et leur poisse. Sans toit ni boulot, ils refont le monde à la belle étoile. Jusqu’au jour où l’un d’eux disparaît mystérieusement après avoir trouvé un ticket de loto. Des années plus tard, le destin les réunit un soir de réveillon… Mais entre-temps, une femme est passée par là, et rien ne sera plus comme avant !

Plein tarif 15€ / Tarif réduit 13€. Ouverture des portes à 19h.

Réservation fortement conseillée sur le site internet www.le-off.com bien par téléphone au 06 62 20 18 66 .

Au café théâtre Le Off 518 rue du 8 Mai 1945 Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 62 20 18 66

English :

Comedy and song

Phil and Fred share everything: their friendship, their sidewalk? and their bad luck. Without a roof over their heads or a job, they remake the world under the stars. Until one of them mysteriously disappears after finding a lottery ticket. Years later, fate reunites them on New Year’s Eve? But in the meantime, a woman has come along, and nothing will ever be the same again!

German :

Komödie und Lieder

Phil und Fred teilen alles: ihre Freundschaft, ihren Bürgersteig und ihr Pech. Sie haben weder ein Dach über dem Kopf noch einen Job und machen die Welt unter freiem Himmel neu. Bis zu dem Tag, an dem einer von ihnen auf mysteriöse Weise verschwindet, nachdem er einen Lottoschein gefunden hat. Jahre später führt das Schicksal sie an einem Silvesterabend wieder zusammen Doch in der Zwischenzeit ist eine Frau vorbeigekommen und nichts wird mehr so sein, wie es vorher war!

Italiano :

Commedia e canzone

Phil e Fred condividono tutto: l’amicizia, la strada e la sfortuna. Senza un tetto sopra la testa né un lavoro, si godono il mondo sotto le stelle. Fino al giorno in cui uno di loro scompare misteriosamente dopo aver trovato un biglietto della lotteria. Anni dopo, il destino li riunisce la sera di Capodanno? Ma nel frattempo è arrivata una donna e niente sarà più come prima!

Espanol :

Comedia y canción

Phil y Fred lo comparten todo: su amistad, su calle… y su mala suerte. Sin techo ni trabajo, disfrutan al máximo del mundo bajo las estrellas. Hasta el día en que uno de ellos desaparece misteriosamente tras encontrar un boleto de lotería. Años más tarde, el destino los reúne en Nochevieja? Pero mientras tanto, ha aparecido una mujer, ¡y ya nada volverá a ser lo mismo!

