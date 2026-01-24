La Bergamote de Nancy 30 ans IGP Exposition L’incontournable bergamote Place Stanislas Nancy

La Bergamote de Nancy 30 ans IGP Exposition L’incontournable bergamote

Place Stanislas Espace éphémère Office de tourisme Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Vendredi 2026-04-13 13:00:00

fin : 2026-06-14 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-13

Poussez la porte de l’espace éphémère et laissez-vous envoûter par les parfums dorés de la Bergamote !

Entre savoir-faire artisanal, patrimoine confiseur et démonstrations en direct, (re)découvrez cette spécialité nancéienne.Tout public

0 .

Place Stanislas Espace éphémère Office de tourisme Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 30 80 00 contact@destination-nancy.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Push open the door to the ephemeral space and let yourself be enchanted by the golden fragrances of Bergamot!

Discover this speciality from Nancy through traditional craftsmanship, confectionery heritage and live demonstrations.

L’événement La Bergamote de Nancy 30 ans IGP Exposition L’incontournable bergamote Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-01-24 par DESTINATION NANCY