La bête Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy

La bête Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy samedi 6 décembre 2025.

La bête

Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 17:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-12-06

Par la compagnie l’Excentrale
  .

Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 58 42 50  mediatheque@ville-vichy.fr

English :

By compagnie l?Excentrale

German :

Von der Kompanie l’Excentrale

Italiano :

Dalla società l’Excentrale

Espanol :

Por la empresa l’Excentrale

L’événement La bête Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par Vichy Destinations