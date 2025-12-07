La bibliothèque fête Noël

Le bourg Pontcirq Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-07 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Venez participer à l’atelier créatif de Noël, pour petits et grands !

Le bourg Pontcirq 46150 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 36 24 78 bibliotheque.pontcirq@gmail.com

English :

Join us for a creative Christmas workshop for young and old!

German :

Nehmen Sie an der weihnachtlichen Kreativwerkstatt für Groß und Klein teil!

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare al nostro laboratorio creativo di Natale per grandi e piccini!

Espanol :

Participa en nuestro taller creativo navideño para grandes y pequeños

L’événement La bibliothèque fête Noël Pontcirq a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot