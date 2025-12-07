La bibliothèque fête Noël Pontcirq
La bibliothèque fête Noël Pontcirq dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
La bibliothèque fête Noël
Le bourg Pontcirq Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07 14:30:00
fin : 2025-12-07 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Venez participer à l’atelier créatif de Noël, pour petits et grands !
Venez participer à l’atelier créatif de Noël, pour petits et grands ! .
Le bourg Pontcirq 46150 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 36 24 78 bibliotheque.pontcirq@gmail.com
English :
Join us for a creative Christmas workshop for young and old!
German :
Nehmen Sie an der weihnachtlichen Kreativwerkstatt für Groß und Klein teil!
Italiano :
Venite a partecipare al nostro laboratorio creativo di Natale per grandi e piccini!
Espanol :
Participa en nuestro taller creativo navideño para grandes y pequeños
L’événement La bibliothèque fête Noël Pontcirq a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot