La Bibliothèque sort de ses rayons ! Journée Européennes du Patrimoine Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine Aix-les-Bains
La Bibliothèque sort de ses rayons ! Journée Européennes du Patrimoine Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine Aix-les-Bains samedi 20 septembre 2025.
La Bibliothèque sort de ses rayons ! Journée Européennes du Patrimoine
Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine 2 rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 09:30:00
fin : 2025-09-20 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
À l’occasion des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, la bibliothèque vous invite à partager une journée festive et conviviale.
.
Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine 2 rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains 73100 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 61 29 40 l.mouchetan@aixlesbains.fr
English :
On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, the library invites you to share a festive and convivial day.
German :
Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals lädt die Bibliothek Sie zu einem festlichen und geselligen Tag ein.
Italiano :
In occasione delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, la biblioteca vi invita a condividere una giornata di festa e convivialità.
Espanol :
Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la biblioteca le invita a compartir una jornada festiva y de convivencia.
L’événement La Bibliothèque sort de ses rayons ! Journée Européennes du Patrimoine Aix-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-08-26 par Agence Aix-les-Bains Riviera des Alpes