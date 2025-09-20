La Bibliothèque sort de ses rayons ! Journée Européennes du Patrimoine Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine Aix-les-Bains

La Bibliothèque sort de ses rayons ! Journée Européennes du Patrimoine

Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine 2 rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains Savoie

Début : 2025-09-20 09:30:00

fin : 2025-09-20 17:00:00

2025-09-20

À l’occasion des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, la bibliothèque vous invite à partager une journée festive et conviviale.

Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine 2 rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains 73100 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 61 29 40 l.mouchetan@aixlesbains.fr

English :

On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, the library invites you to share a festive and convivial day.

German :

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals lädt die Bibliothek Sie zu einem festlichen und geselligen Tag ein.

Italiano :

In occasione delle Giornate Europee del Patrimonio, la biblioteca vi invita a condividere una giornata di festa e convivialità.

Espanol :

Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la biblioteca le invita a compartir una jornada festiva y de convivencia.

