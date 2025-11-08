La biodiversité au potager en automne LE THEIL-SUR-HUISNE Val-au-Perche
La biodiversité au potager en automne LE THEIL-SUR-HUISNE Val-au-Perche samedi 8 novembre 2025.
La biodiversité au potager en automne
LE THEIL-SUR-HUISNE Jardin partagé Val-au-Perche Orne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-08 11:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-08
Une visite conférence au potager en automne, pour comprendre ce que nous racontent la couleur d’une fleur, la texture d’un sol ou la forme d’une racine et entrer simplement dans la complexité d’un écosystème.
Avec Samuel Rébulard, ingénieur agronome .
LE THEIL-SUR-HUISNE Jardin partagé Val-au-Perche 61260 Orne Normandie +33 6 85 06 36 61 jardinpartage.valauperche@gmail.com
English : La biodiversité au potager en automne
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement La biodiversité au potager en automne Val-au-Perche a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par CdC des Collines du Perche Normand