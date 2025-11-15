La boîte à surprises Soirée jazz manouche Espace culturel Saint-Exupéry Auditorium Beethoven Marignane

La boîte à surprises Soirée jazz manouche

Mercredi 21 janvier 2026.

A 20h. Espace culturel Saint-Exupéry Auditorium Beethoven 53 -55 avenue Jean Mermoz Marignane Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

L’association La boîte à surprises vous propose de partager un beau moment avec l’artiste Pipiss. Il vous transportera au cœur de sa musique jazz manouche. Un voyage qui vaut le détour.

Vous êtes attendus nombreux !

Espace culturel Saint-Exupéry Auditorium Beethoven 53 -55 avenue Jean Mermoz Marignane 13700 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 10 61 74 23

English :

The association La boîte à surprises invites you to share a wonderful moment with the artist Pipiss. He will transport you to the heart of his gypsy jazz music. A journey well worth the detour.

We look forward to seeing you there!

German :

Der Verein La boîte à surprises schlägt Ihnen vor, einen schönen Moment mit dem Künstler Pipiss zu teilen. Er wird Sie in das Herz seiner Gypsy-Jazz-Musik entführen. Eine Reise, die sich lohnt.

Sie werden zahlreich erwartet!

Italiano :

L’associazione La boîte à surprises vi invita a condividere un momento meraviglioso con l’artista Pipiss. Egli vi trasporterà nel cuore della sua musica gypsy jazz. È un viaggio che vale la pena di fare.

Non vediamo l’ora di incontrarvi!

Espanol :

La asociación La boîte à surprises le invita a compartir un momento maravilloso con el artista Pipiss. Le transportará al corazón de su música de jazz gitano. Un viaje que merece la pena.

¡Le esperamos!

