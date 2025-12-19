LA BONNE ETOILE

2 rue poincaré Château-Salins Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

6

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-01-16 15:00:00

fin : 2026-01-18 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-16 2026-01-18 2026-01-20

France 1940, Jean Chevalin et sa famille vivent dans la misère après que ce dernier ait jugé bon de … déserter !

La situation n’est plus tenable. Convaincu que certains s’en sortent mieux, Chevalin a une brillante idée se faire passer pour juifs afin de bénéficier de l’aide des passeurs pour accéder à la zone libre.

De malentendus en révélations, il va entrainer sa famille dans ce grand périple qui déconstruira ses préjugés un à un…Tout public

6 .

2 rue poincaré Château-Salins 57170 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 05 10 52

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In France in 1940, Jean Chevalin and his family were living in squalor after he had seen fit to ? desert!

The situation was no longer tenable. Convinced that some are better off, Chevalin has a brilliant idea: to pass himself off as Jewish, so as to benefit from the help of smugglers to gain access to the free zone.

From misunderstandings to revelations, he and his family embark on a journey that will deconstruct their prejudices one by one?

L’événement LA BONNE ETOILE Château-Salins a été mis à jour le 2025-12-19 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS