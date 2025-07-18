La Boom Estivale Goûter participatif Médiathèque La Médiaporte Ruelle-sur-Touvre

La Boom Estivale Goûter participatif Médiathèque La Médiaporte Ruelle-sur-Touvre vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

La Boom Estivale Goûter participatif

Médiathèque La Médiaporte 15 Rue de Puyguillen Ruelle-sur-Touvre Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-18 15:30:00

fin : 2025-07-18

Date(s) :

2025-07-18

Rendez-vous à la médiathèque pour un goûter participatif !

.

Médiathèque La Médiaporte 15 Rue de Puyguillen Ruelle-sur-Touvre 16600 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 34 89 mediaporte@ville-ruellesurtouvre.fr

English :

Join us at the multimedia library for a participatory snack!

German :

Treffpunkt in der Mediathek für einen partizipativen Snack!

Italiano :

Unisciti a noi in mediateca per un tea party!

Espanol :

¡Únete a nosotros en la mediateca para una fiesta del té!

L’événement La Boom Estivale Goûter participatif Ruelle-sur-Touvre a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême