La Boom Estivale Goûter participatif Médiathèque La Médiaporte Ruelle-sur-Touvre

La Boom Estivale Goûter participatif
Médiathèque La Médiaporte 15 Rue de Puyguillen Ruelle-sur-Touvre Charente
Début : Vendredi 2025-07-18 15:30:00
Rendez-vous à la médiathèque pour un goûter participatif !
Médiathèque La Médiaporte 15 Rue de Puyguillen Ruelle-sur-Touvre 16600 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 65 34 89 mediaporte@ville-ruellesurtouvre.fr
English :
Join us at the multimedia library for a participatory snack!
German :
Treffpunkt in der Mediathek für einen partizipativen Snack!
Italiano :
Unisciti a noi in mediateca per un tea party!
Espanol :
¡Únete a nosotros en la mediateca para una fiesta del té!
