La caisse à jouer Rue Nationale Loures-Barousse

Un après-midi de jeux et de partage.

Ateliers bricolage pimp’ ta rentrée

Gratuit

Rue Nationale LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 33 13 14 43

English :

An afternoon of games and sharing.

DIY workshops: pimp’ ta rentrée

Free

German :

Ein Nachmittag voller Spiele und Austausch.

Bastelworkshops: pimp’ deinen Schulanfang

Kostenlos

Italiano :

Un pomeriggio di giochi e condivisione.

Laboratori di bricolage: il tuo back to school

Gratuito

Espanol :

Una tarde de juegos y convivencia.

Talleres de bricolaje: la vuelta al cole más chula

Gratis

