La caisse à jouer Rue Nationale Loures-Barousse
La caisse à jouer Rue Nationale Loures-Barousse samedi 11 octobre 2025.
La caisse à jouer
Rue Nationale LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-10-11 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 18:00:00
2025-10-11
Un après-midi de jeux et de partage.
Ateliers bricolage pimp’ ta rentrée
Gratuit
+33 6 33 13 14 43
English :
An afternoon of games and sharing.
DIY workshops: pimp’ ta rentrée
Free
German :
Ein Nachmittag voller Spiele und Austausch.
Bastelworkshops: pimp’ deinen Schulanfang
Kostenlos
Italiano :
Un pomeriggio di giochi e condivisione.
Laboratori di bricolage: il tuo back to school
Gratuito
Espanol :
Una tarde de juegos y convivencia.
Talleres de bricolaje: la vuelta al cole más chula
Gratis
