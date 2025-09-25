La Cantine Le café éco solidaire Mimbaste

La Cantine Le café éco solidaire Mimbaste jeudi 25 septembre 2025.

Le café éco solidaire 1182 Route d’Orthez Mimbaste Landes

Venez partager un bon repas à la brocante éco-solidaire, plat et dessert à prix libre dès 3,50€. Inscription obligatoire par sms au 06 50 06 78 69.
Le café éco solidaire 1182 Route d’Orthez Mimbaste 40350 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 50 06 78 69 

English : La Cantine

Come and enjoy a good meal at the eco-solidarity flea market, with main course and dessert at free prices from 3.50? Registration required by sms to 06 50 06 78 69.

German : La Cantine

Kommen Sie und genießen Sie ein gutes Essen auf dem öko-solidarischen Flohmarkt, Hauptgericht und Dessert zu freien Preisen ab 3,50? Anmeldung per SMS unter 06 50 06 78 69 erforderlich.

Italiano :

Venite a gustare un buon pasto al mercatino dell’usato eco-solidale, con piatto principale e dessert a prezzi liberi a partire da 3,50? Iscrizione obbligatoria tramite SMS al numero 06 50 06 78 69.

Espanol : La Cantine

Ven a disfrutar de una buena comida en el mercadillo ecosolidario, con plato principal y postre a precios libres a partir de 3,50? Inscripción obligatoria por mensaje de texto al 06 50 06 78 69.

