La Cantine! Le café éco solidaire Mimbaste

Tarif : 3.5 – 3.5 – EUR

Début : 2025-10-23

Venez partager un bon repas à la brocante éco-solidaire, plat et dessert à prix libre dès 3,50€. Inscription obligatoire par sms au 06 50 06 78 69.

English : La Cantine!

Come and enjoy a good meal at the eco-solidarity flea market, with main course and dessert at free prices from 3.50? Registration required by sms to 06 50 06 78 69.

German : La Cantine!

Kommen Sie und genießen Sie ein gutes Essen auf dem öko-solidarischen Flohmarkt, Hauptgericht und Dessert zu freien Preisen ab 3,50? Anmeldung per SMS unter 06 50 06 78 69 erforderlich.

Italiano :

Venite a gustare un buon pasto al mercatino dell’usato eco-solidale, con piatto principale e dessert a prezzi liberi a partire da 3,50? Iscrizione obbligatoria tramite SMS al numero 06 50 06 78 69.

Espanol : La Cantine!

Ven a disfrutar de una buena comida en el mercadillo ecosolidario, con plato principal y postre a precios libres a partir de 3,50? Inscripción obligatoria por mensaje de texto al 06 50 06 78 69.

