La Caravane du Cinéma Gondreville Gondreville

La Caravane du Cinéma Gondreville Gondreville mercredi 16 juillet 2025.

La Caravane du Cinéma Gondreville

Rue des Vignes Gondreville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-07-16 21:45:00

fin : 2025-07-16

Date(s) :

2025-07-16

Soirée cinéma plein air et pizzas

Rendez-vous au centre de loisirs / cour de l’école

Au programme :

– commande de pizzas à l’avance (non obligatoire pour venir)

– jeux, karaoké

– projection d’un film et extérieur

– barbe à papa offerte

Pour tout renseignement complémentaire, vous pouvez vous adresser au Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle par téléphone.Tout public

0 .

Rue des Vignes Gondreville 54840 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 76 55 49 30

English :

Open-air cinema and pizza evening

Meet at the leisure center / schoolyard

Program:

– order pizzas in advance (not obligatory to come)

– games, karaoke

– film projection and outdoor

– free cotton candy

For further information, please contact Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle by telephone.

German :

Open-Air-Kinoabend und Pizzas

Treffpunkt: Freizeitzentrum / Schulhof

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– vorbestellung von Pizzen (keine Voraussetzung für das Kommen)

– spiele, Karaoke

– filmvorführung und draußen

– kostenlose Zuckerwatte

Für weitere Informationen können Sie sich telefonisch an die Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle wenden.

Italiano :

Cinema all’aperto e serata pizza

Ritrovo presso il centro ricreativo / parco giochi della scuola

In programma

– ordinare le pizze in anticipo (non è obbligatorio venire)

– giochi, karaoke

– film e intrattenimento all’aperto

– zucchero filato gratuito

Per ulteriori informazioni, contattare telefonicamente la Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle.

Espanol :

Cine al aire libre y noche de pizza

Encuentro en el centro de ocio / patio del colegio

En el programa

– encargar pizzas con antelación (no es obligatorio venir)

– juegos, karaoke

– cine y espectáculos al aire libre

– caramelos de azúcar gratis

Para más información, póngase en contacto telefónico con las Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle.

L’événement La Caravane du Cinéma Gondreville Gondreville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-06 par MT TERRES TOULOISES