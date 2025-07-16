La Caravane du Cinéma Gondreville Gondreville
La Caravane du Cinéma Gondreville Gondreville mercredi 16 juillet 2025.
La Caravane du Cinéma Gondreville
Rue des Vignes Gondreville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-07-16 21:45:00
fin : 2025-07-16
Date(s) :
2025-07-16
Soirée cinéma plein air et pizzas
Rendez-vous au centre de loisirs / cour de l’école
Au programme :
– commande de pizzas à l’avance (non obligatoire pour venir)
– jeux, karaoké
– projection d’un film et extérieur
– barbe à papa offerte
Pour tout renseignement complémentaire, vous pouvez vous adresser au Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle par téléphone.Tout public
0 .
Rue des Vignes Gondreville 54840 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 76 55 49 30
English :
Open-air cinema and pizza evening
Meet at the leisure center / schoolyard
Program:
– order pizzas in advance (not obligatory to come)
– games, karaoke
– film projection and outdoor
– free cotton candy
For further information, please contact Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle by telephone.
German :
Open-Air-Kinoabend und Pizzas
Treffpunkt: Freizeitzentrum / Schulhof
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– vorbestellung von Pizzen (keine Voraussetzung für das Kommen)
– spiele, Karaoke
– filmvorführung und draußen
– kostenlose Zuckerwatte
Für weitere Informationen können Sie sich telefonisch an die Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle wenden.
Italiano :
Cinema all’aperto e serata pizza
Ritrovo presso il centro ricreativo / parco giochi della scuola
In programma
– ordinare le pizze in anticipo (non è obbligatorio venire)
– giochi, karaoke
– film e intrattenimento all’aperto
– zucchero filato gratuito
Per ulteriori informazioni, contattare telefonicamente la Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle.
Espanol :
Cine al aire libre y noche de pizza
Encuentro en el centro de ocio / patio del colegio
En el programa
– encargar pizzas con antelación (no es obligatorio venir)
– juegos, karaoke
– cine y espectáculos al aire libre
– caramelos de azúcar gratis
Para más información, póngase en contacto telefónico con las Francas de Meurthe-et-Moselle.
L’événement La Caravane du Cinéma Gondreville Gondreville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-06 par MT TERRES TOULOISES