La caravane du sport Forges-les-Eaux

La caravane du sport Forges-les-Eaux vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

Complexe sportif Forges-les-Eaux Seine-Maritime

Début : 2025-07-18 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-29 18:30:00

2025-07-18 2025-07-29

Programme :

10h-12h Atelier multisports
Public Séniors

13h30-16h30 Floorball et Bumball
Réservé centre de loisirs

17h00 18h30 Panna Football et Chase Tag
Public Adolescents

Gratuit
Complexe sportif Forges-les-Eaux 76440 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 09 21 68 

English : La caravane du sport

Program :

10am-12pm: Multisports workshop
Public: Seniors

1:30 4:30 pm: Floorball and Bumball
Reserved for leisure centers

5:00 pm 6:30 pm: Panna Football and Chase Tag
Teenagers

Free

German :

Programm :

10.00-12.00 Uhr: Multisport-Workshop
Publikum: Senioren

13.30-16.30 Uhr: Floorball und Bumball
Reserviert für Freizeitzentrum

17.00 18.30 Uhr: Panna Football und Chase Tag
Zielgruppe Jugendliche

Kostenlos

Italiano :

Programma :

10.00-12.00: Laboratorio polisportivo
Pubblico: Anziani

13.30-16.30: Floorball e Bumball
Riservato ai centri ricreativi

17.00-18.30: Panna Football e Chase Tag
Per gli adolescenti

Gratuito

Espanol :

Programa :

10h-12h: Taller multideporte
Público: Seniors

13h30-16h30: Floorball y Bumball
Reservado a los centros de ocio

17h00 18h30: Panna Football y Chase Tag
Para adolescentes

Gratis

L’événement La caravane du sport Forges-les-Eaux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par Office de Tourisme Forges-les-Eaux