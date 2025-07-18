La caravane du sport Forges-les-Eaux
La caravane du sport Forges-les-Eaux vendredi 18 juillet 2025.
La caravane du sport
Complexe sportif Forges-les-Eaux Seine-Maritime
Début : 2025-07-18 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-29 18:30:00
2025-07-18 2025-07-29
Programme :
10h-12h Atelier multisports
Public Séniors
13h30-16h30 Floorball et Bumball
Réservé centre de loisirs
17h00 18h30 Panna Football et Chase Tag
Public Adolescents
Gratuit
Complexe sportif Forges-les-Eaux 76440 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 35 09 21 68
English : La caravane du sport
Program :
10am-12pm: Multisports workshop
Public: Seniors
1:30 4:30 pm: Floorball and Bumball
Reserved for leisure centers
5:00 pm 6:30 pm: Panna Football and Chase Tag
Teenagers
Free
German :
Programm :
10.00-12.00 Uhr: Multisport-Workshop
Publikum: Senioren
13.30-16.30 Uhr: Floorball und Bumball
Reserviert für Freizeitzentrum
17.00 18.30 Uhr: Panna Football und Chase Tag
Zielgruppe Jugendliche
Kostenlos
Italiano :
Programma :
10.00-12.00: Laboratorio polisportivo
Pubblico: Anziani
13.30-16.30: Floorball e Bumball
Riservato ai centri ricreativi
17.00-18.30: Panna Football e Chase Tag
Per gli adolescenti
Gratuito
Espanol :
Programa :
10h-12h: Taller multideporte
Público: Seniors
13h30-16h30: Floorball y Bumball
Reservado a los centros de ocio
17h00 18h30: Panna Football y Chase Tag
Para adolescentes
Gratis
L’événement La caravane du sport Forges-les-Eaux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par Office de Tourisme Forges-les-Eaux