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AGENDA · Commensacq

La chambre 13 Commensacq

samedi 3 octobre 2026 · Commensacq

La chambre 13 Commensacq

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 3 octobre 2026
Fin
dimanche 4 octobre 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
SALLE DES FETES
Ville
40210 Commensacq
Département
Landes
Tarif

Commensacq

La chambre 13

SALLE DES FETES Commensacq Landes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-03 20:30:00
fin : 2026-10-03 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-10-03

  .

SALLE DES FETES Commensacq 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 02 01 10 

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English : La chambre 13

L’événement La chambre 13 Commensacq a été mis à jour le 2026-09-07 par OT Cœur Haute Lande