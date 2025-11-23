La chance aux chansons, tour de chant rétro Cattenom

La chance aux chansons, tour de chant rétro

Poussez la chansonnette dans ce spectacle participatif !

Accompagnez Christophe Durant et l’association Cantorama, et reprenez en cœur les plus beaux airs de la chanson française d’après-guerre mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue et bien d’autres ! L’occasion de s’amuser dans une ambiance rétro !

Sur inscription.Tout public

English :

Join in the fun and sing along!

Join Christophe Durant and the Cantorama association as they sing along to some of the best songs from post-war French chanson: mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue and many more! A chance to have fun in a retro atmosphere!

Registration required.

German :

Singen Sie in dieser Mitmachshow ein Liedchen!

Begleiten Sie Christophe Durant und den Verein Cantorama und singen Sie die schönsten Melodien des französischen Chansons aus der Nachkriegszeit: mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue und viele andere! Eine Gelegenheit, sich in einer Retro-Atmosphäre zu amüsieren!

Auf Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Unitevi al divertimento e cantate insieme a noi!

Unitevi a Christophe Durant e all’associazione Cantorama per cantare insieme alcune delle più grandi canzoni francesi del dopoguerra: mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue e molte altre! Un’occasione per divertirsi in un’atmosfera retrò!

Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Únete a la diversión y canta con nosotros

Únase a Christophe Durant y a la asociación Cantorama para cantar algunas de las mejores canciones francesas de la posguerra: mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue y muchas más Una ocasión para divertirse en un ambiente retro

Inscripción obligatoria.

