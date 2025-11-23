La chance aux chansons, tour de chant rétro Cattenom
La chance aux chansons, tour de chant rétro Cattenom dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
La chance aux chansons, tour de chant rétro
39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-23 14:30:00
Poussez la chansonnette dans ce spectacle participatif !
Accompagnez Christophe Durant et l’association Cantorama, et reprenez en cœur les plus beaux airs de la chanson française d’après-guerre mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue et bien d’autres ! L’occasion de s’amuser dans une ambiance rétro !
Sur inscription.Tout public
39 rue des Châteaux Cattenom 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 52 84 65 ecvh57@gmail.com
English :
Join in the fun and sing along!
Join Christophe Durant and the Cantorama association as they sing along to some of the best songs from post-war French chanson: mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue and many more! A chance to have fun in a retro atmosphere!
Registration required.
German :
Singen Sie in dieser Mitmachshow ein Liedchen!
Begleiten Sie Christophe Durant und den Verein Cantorama und singen Sie die schönsten Melodien des französischen Chansons aus der Nachkriegszeit: mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue und viele andere! Eine Gelegenheit, sich in einer Retro-Atmosphäre zu amüsieren!
Auf Anmeldung.
Italiano :
Unitevi al divertimento e cantate insieme a noi!
Unitevi a Christophe Durant e all’associazione Cantorama per cantare insieme alcune delle più grandi canzoni francesi del dopoguerra: mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue e molte altre! Un’occasione per divertirsi in un’atmosfera retrò!
Iscrizione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
Únete a la diversión y canta con nosotros
Únase a Christophe Durant y a la asociación Cantorama para cantar algunas de las mejores canciones francesas de la posguerra: mon amant de Saint-Jean, Le petit vin blanc, la java bleue y muchas más Una ocasión para divertirse en un ambiente retro
Inscripción obligatoria.
