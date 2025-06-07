La chouette journée ! – Levoncourt, 7 juin 2025 09:00, Levoncourt.

Meuse

La chouette journée ! 3 Rue de l’Eglise Levoncourt Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-07 09:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-07

L’association AssoButeo et la commune de Levoncourt vous proposent une journée spéciale autour d’un projet pour les chouettes et autres petits rapaces de nos campagnes.

Après une brève présentation du projet et des rapaces, un atelier de fabrication de nichoirs sera proposé. L’après-midi sera consacré à leur installation sur la ferme et dans le village.

(Possibilité de venir qu’une demi-journée -déjeuner offert par la mairie).

Sur inscription (15 places) commune-de-levoncourt@orange.fr ou 06 03 84 27 79Tout public

0 .

3 Rue de l’Eglise

Levoncourt 55260 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 03 84 27 79 commune-de-levoncourt@orange.fr

English :

The AssoButeo association and the commune of Levoncourt are organizing a special day around a project for the owls and other small birds of prey of our countryside.

After a brief presentation of the project and the birds of prey, you’ll be invited to take part in a nest-box-making workshop. The afternoon will be devoted to installing them on the farm and in the village.

(Possibility of coming for only half a day lunch provided by the town hall).

Registration required (15 places): commune-de-levoncourt@orange.fr or 06 03 84 27 79

German :

Der Verein AssoButeo und die Gemeinde Levoncourt bieten Ihnen einen besonderen Tag rund um ein Projekt für Eulen und andere kleine Raubvögel in unseren ländlichen Gebieten.

Nach einer kurzen Vorstellung des Projekts und der Greifvögel wird ein Workshop zur Herstellung von Nistkästen angeboten. Am Nachmittag werden sie auf dem Bauernhof und im Dorf aufgehängt.

(Es besteht die Möglichkeit, nur einen halben Tag zu kommen das Mittagessen wird von der Gemeinde angeboten).

Anmeldung erforderlich (15 Plätze): commune-de-levoncourt@orange.fr oder 06 03 84 27 79

Italiano :

L’associazione AssoButeo e il comune di Levoncourt organizzano una giornata speciale intorno a un progetto per le civette e gli altri piccoli rapaci delle nostre campagne.

Dopo una breve presentazione del progetto e dei rapaci, si terrà un laboratorio di costruzione di cassette nido. Il pomeriggio sarà dedicato all’installazione delle cassette nella fattoria e nel villaggio.

(Possibilità di venire solo per mezza giornata pranzo offerto dal Comune).

Iscrizione obbligatoria (15 posti): commune-de-levoncourt@orange.fr o 06 03 84 27 79

Espanol :

La asociación AssoButeo y el municipio de Levoncourt organizan una jornada especial en torno a un proyecto en favor de las lechuzas y otras pequeñas rapaces de nuestros campos.

Tras una breve presentación del proyecto y de las aves rapaces, habrá un taller de fabricación de cajas nido. La tarde se dedicará a instalarlas en la granja y en el pueblo.

(Posibilidad de venir sólo medio día almuerzo a cargo del ayuntamiento).

Inscripción obligatoria (15 plazas): commune-de-levoncourt@orange.fr o 06 03 84 27 79

L’événement La chouette journée ! Levoncourt a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE