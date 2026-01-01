La chromothérapie Salle Goariven Plougoulm
La chromothérapie Salle Goariven Plougoulm mardi 27 janvier 2026.
La chromothérapie
Salle Goariven 272 Rue du Stade Plougoulm Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-27 19:00:00
fin : 2026-01-27
Date(s) :
2026-01-27
Mini-conférence de 45 minutes.
Avec Laurence Guiton.
Mettez de la couleur dans votre vie !
Comment la couleur peut harmoniser votre corps et apaiser votre esprit ? Explorer comment chaque couleur influence votre bien-être.
Gratuit pour tous. .
Salle Goariven 272 Rue du Stade Plougoulm 29250 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 62 69 75 62
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : La chromothérapie
L’événement La chromothérapie Plougoulm a été mis à jour le 2026-01-09 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX