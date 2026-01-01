La chromothérapie Salle Goariven Plougoulm

Salle Goariven 272 Rue du Stade Plougoulm Finistère

Début : 2026-01-27 19:00:00
2026-01-27

Mini-conférence de 45 minutes.

Avec Laurence Guiton.

Mettez de la couleur dans votre vie !

Comment la couleur peut harmoniser votre corps et apaiser votre esprit ? Explorer comment chaque couleur influence votre bien-être.

Gratuit pour tous.   .

Salle Goariven 272 Rue du Stade Plougoulm 29250 Finistère Bretagne 

