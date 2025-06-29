La côte Sainte-Catherine, quelle Histoire ! – Rouen, 29 juin 2025 10:00, Rouen.
Seine-Maritime
La côte Sainte-Catherine, quelle Histoire ! Cimetière du Mont-Gargan, Rue Henry Rivière Rouen Seine-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-29 10:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-29
2025-09-21
On apprécie souvent son panorama, mais la connaît-on vraiment ? Entre forts et monastères, la colline Sainte-Catherine vous livre une part de ses secrets historiques, lors d’une visite guidée.
Rendez-vous au cimetière du Mont-Gargan, rue Henri Rivière, Rouen
Gratuit sur réservation obligatoire. https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire
On apprécie souvent son panorama, mais la connaît-on vraiment ? Entre forts et monastères, la colline Sainte-Catherine vous livre une part de ses secrets historiques, lors d’une visite guidée.
Rendez-vous au cimetière du Mont-Gargan, rue Henri Rivière, Rouen
Gratuit sur réservation obligatoire. https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire .
Cimetière du Mont-Gargan, Rue Henry Rivière
Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 2 32 08 32 40 accueil@rouentourisme.com
English : La côte Sainte-Catherine, quelle Histoire !
We often appreciate its panorama, but do we really know it? Between forts and monasteries, the Sainte-Catherine hill reveals some of its historical secrets during a guided tour.
Meeting point Mont-Gargan Cemetery, rue Henri Rivière, Rouen
Free of charge. Reservation required: https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire
German :
Oft wird sein Panorama geschätzt, aber kennt man ihn wirklich? Zwischen Festungen und Klöstern gibt der Katharinenhügel bei einer geführten Tour einen Teil seiner historischen Geheimnisse preis.
Treffpunkt: Friedhof Mont-Gargan, rue Henri Rivière, Rouen
Kostenlos mit obligatorischer Reservierung. https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire
Italiano :
Spesso apprezziamo le sue viste panoramiche, ma la conosciamo davvero? Tra fortezze e monasteri, la collina di Sainte-Catherine ci svela alcuni dei suoi segreti storici durante una visita guidata.
Appuntamento al cimitero di Mont-Gargan, rue Henri Rivière, Rouen
Gratuito, prenotazione obbligatoria. https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire
Espanol :
A menudo apreciamos sus vistas panorámicas, pero ¿la conocemos realmente? Entre fuertes y monasterios, la colina Sainte-Catherine revela algunos de sus secretos históricos en una visita guiada.
Encuentro en el cementerio de Mont-Gargan, rue Henri Rivière, Ruán
Gratuito, imprescindible reservar. https://my.weezevent.com/la-cote-sainte-catherine-quelle-histoire
L’événement La côte Sainte-Catherine, quelle Histoire ! Rouen a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de tourisme Rouen tourisme