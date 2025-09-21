La crypte romane journées du patrimoine Cons-la-Grandville
La crypte romane journées du patrimoine Cons-la-Grandville dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
La crypte romane journées du patrimoine
Rue du Château Cons-la-Grandville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-21 14:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00
2025-09-21
Ouverture exceptionnelle de la crypte romane du Site Historique de Cons-la-Grandville.Tout public
Rue du Château Cons-la-Grandville 54870 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 44 99 00
English :
Exceptional opening of the Romanesque crypt at the Site Historique de Cons-la-Grandville.
German :
Außergewöhnliche Öffnung der romanischen Krypta der historischen Stätte von Cons-la-Grandville.
Italiano :
Apertura eccezionale della cripta romanica del sito storico di Cons-la-Grandville.
Espanol :
Apertura excepcional de la cripta románica del Sitio Histórico de Cons-la-Grandville.
