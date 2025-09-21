La crypte romane journées du patrimoine Cons-la-Grandville

La crypte romane journées du patrimoine

Rue du Château Cons-la-Grandville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-21 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

2025-09-21

Ouverture exceptionnelle de la crypte romane du Site Historique de Cons-la-Grandville.Tout public

Rue du Château Cons-la-Grandville 54870 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 44 99 00

English :

Exceptional opening of the Romanesque crypt at the Site Historique de Cons-la-Grandville.

German :

Außergewöhnliche Öffnung der romanischen Krypta der historischen Stätte von Cons-la-Grandville.

Italiano :

Apertura eccezionale della cripta romanica del sito storico di Cons-la-Grandville.

Espanol :

Apertura excepcional de la cripta románica del Sitio Histórico de Cons-la-Grandville.

L'événement La crypte romane journées du patrimoine Cons-la-Grandville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-01 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY