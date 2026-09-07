La Dame de Pierre, le spectacle musical, Zénith nancy, Maxéville

Informations pratiques

La Dame de Pierre, le spectacle musical Jeudi 17 septembre, 20h00 Zénith nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Billetterie : https://ladamedepierre.fr/billetterie

Tarifs :

Prestige 150 €

Carré Or : 79 €

Cat.1 : 65 €

Cat. 2 : 45 €

Cat. 3 : 35 €

Contact : info@haracom.fr Tél : 03.21.26.52.94

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-09-17T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-17T22:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-09-17T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-17T22:00:00+02:00

En 2026, Jehan de Chelles, maître bâtisseur de Notre-Dame, a réveillé pour vous l’éternelle Dame de Pierre. Revivez avec lui l’histoire, les chants, les danses, la musique qui ont fait vibrer Notre-Dame pendant 800 ans.

Une fresque musicale grandiose, des décors spectaculaires : La Dame de Pierre en tournée dans toute la France revient plus forte, plus grande, plus émouvante. Une expérience puissante et bouleversante.

D’un rêve au monument le plus visité au monde… Notre-Dame s’éveille… et vous emporte !

Teaser : https://youtu.be/nSXiT6hnYws?si=DoVcdE7r2mUZM5VL

Site : https://ladamedepierre.fr/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ladamedepierre/

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ladamedepierre_off/

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La Dame de Pierre, c’est une fresque musicale spectaculaire qui vous fait revivre 1 000 ans d’histoire à travers un voyage émouvant mêlant chants, danses et décors grandioses. la dame de pierre Notre Dame de Paris

Symphonia Productions