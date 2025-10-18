LA DESCENTE DES ESTIVES Trélans

LA DESCENTE DES ESTIVES Trélans samedi 18 octobre 2025.

LA DESCENTE DES ESTIVES

Trélans Lozère

Vivez le retour au bercail des vaches du Gaec RODIER en toute intimité durant une grande marche à travers l’Aubrac et ses contreforts suivi d’un repas à la ferme.

Date susceptible d’être modifiée selon la météo.

Sur réservation au 07 87 38 59 88 ou par mail elevagerodier@gmail.com

Nombre de participants limités.

Tarif à venir.

Trélans 48340 Lozère Occitanie +33 7 87 38 59 88 elevagerodier@gmail.com

English :

Experience the return to the fold of Gaec RODIER’s cows in all intimacy during a long walk through the Aubrac and its foothills, followed by a meal on the farm.

Date subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Reservations required on 07 87 38 59 88 or by e-mail elevagerodier@gmail.com

Limited number of participants.

Price to be confirmed.

German :

Erleben Sie die Heimkehr der Kühe des Gaec RODIER in aller Intimität während einer großen Wanderung durch den Aubrac und seine Vorgebirge mit anschließendem Essen auf dem Bauernhof.

Das Datum kann je nach Wetterlage geändert werden.

Reservierung erforderlich unter 07 87 38 59 88 oder per E-Mail elevagerodier@gmail.com

Begrenzte Anzahl von Teilnehmern.

Preis wird noch bekannt gegeben.

Italiano :

Vivete il ritorno a casa delle mucche di Gaec RODIER in completa privacy durante una lunga passeggiata attraverso l’Aubrac e le sue colline, seguita da un pasto in fattoria.

Data soggetta a variazioni in base alle condizioni meteorologiche.

Prenotazione obbligatoria al numero 07 87 38 59 88 o all’indirizzo e-mail elevagerodier@gmail.com

Numero limitato di partecipanti.

Prezzi da confermare.

Espanol :

Viva el regreso a casa de las vacas de Gaec RODIER en total intimidad durante un largo paseo por el Aubrac y sus estribaciones, seguido de una comida en la granja.

Fecha sujeta a cambios en función del tiempo.

Reserva obligatoria en el 07 87 38 59 88 o por correo electrónico elevagerodier@gmail.com

Número limitado de participantes.

Precios por confirmar.

