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La dinguerie #2 Saint-Avold

La dinguerie #2 Saint-Avold

La dinguerie #2 Saint-Avold samedi 18 avril 2026.

Adresse : Place Champ de Foire

Ville : 57500 Saint-Avold

Département : Moselle

Début : samedi 18 avril 2026

Fin : samedi 18 avril 2026

Heure de début : 22:00:00

Tarif : 16.5 Tarif de base plein tarif

La dinguerie #2

Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
16.5
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-18 22:00:00
fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :
2026-04-18

La dinguerie présente la deuxième édition de la dinguerie. Retrouvez des musiques urban, afro, shatta et dancehall avec une ambiance bouillante en mode boiler room avec 4 DJs et un show lumière signé Size Events.Adultes
16.5  .

Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

La dinguerie presents the second edition of the dinguerie. Enjoy urban, afro, shatta and dancehall music in a boiler room atmosphere, with 4 DJs and a light show by Size Events.

L’événement La dinguerie #2 Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE