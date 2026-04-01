La dinguerie #2 Saint-Avold
La dinguerie #2 Saint-Avold samedi 18 avril 2026.
La dinguerie #2
Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
16.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-18 22:00:00
fin : 2026-04-18
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
La dinguerie présente la deuxième édition de la dinguerie. Retrouvez des musiques urban, afro, shatta et dancehall avec une ambiance bouillante en mode boiler room avec 4 DJs et un show lumière signé Size Events.Adultes
16.5 .
Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
La dinguerie presents the second edition of the dinguerie. Enjoy urban, afro, shatta and dancehall music in a boiler room atmosphere, with 4 DJs and a light show by Size Events.
L’événement La dinguerie #2 Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE