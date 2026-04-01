La dinguerie #2

Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

16.5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-04-18 22:00:00

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

La dinguerie présente la deuxième édition de la dinguerie. Retrouvez des musiques urban, afro, shatta et dancehall avec une ambiance bouillante en mode boiler room avec 4 DJs et un show lumière signé Size Events.Adultes

16.5 .

Place Champ de Foire Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est

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English :

La dinguerie presents the second edition of the dinguerie. Enjoy urban, afro, shatta and dancehall music in a boiler room atmosphere, with 4 DJs and a light show by Size Events.

L’événement La dinguerie #2 Saint-Avold a été mis à jour le 2026-03-20 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE