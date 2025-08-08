LA DOLCE VITA S’INVITE SUR LE ROOFTOP DU JOST ! Montpellier

LA DOLCE VITA S’INVITE SUR LE ROOFTOP DU JOST !

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault

Début : 2025-08-08

Cocktails italiens, antipasti et linguine “alle vongole” au son de DJ Sébastien Sluck. Une soirée gourmande et estivale dans l’esprit de la dolce vita.

Vendredi 08 août à partir de 19h .

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

English :

Italian cocktails, antipasti and linguine ?alle vongole? to the sound of DJ Sébastien Sluck. A gourmet summer evening in the spirit of la dolce vita.

German :

Italienische Cocktails, Antipasti und Linguine ?alle vongole? zu den Klängen von DJ Sébastien Sluck. Ein sommerlicher Gourmetabend im Geiste der Dolce Vita.

Italiano :

Cocktail italiani, antipasti e linguine alle vongole al suono del DJ Sébastien Sluck. Una serata estiva all’insegna della dolce vita.

Espanol :

Cócteles italianos, antipasti y linguini « alle vongole » al son del DJ Sébastien Sluck. Una velada gourmet de verano en el espíritu de la dolce vita.

L’événement LA DOLCE VITA S’INVITE SUR LE ROOFTOP DU JOST ! Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-08-04 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER