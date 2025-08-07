LA FABRICA & EZRA HESPER Ille-sur-Têt
25 Rue de la Neige Ille-sur-Têt Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-07 17:00:00
fin : 2025-08-07 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-07
A la Fabrica Vélo, lieu des alternatives et créateurs de lien social, ce jeudi 07 AOÛT
« EZRA HESPER »…
Ce jeudi, nous aurons l’honneur d’accueillir Ezra Hesper, un talentueux auteur-compositeur-interprète franco-néerlandais, dont l’univers indie…
.
25 Rue de la Neige Ille-sur-Têt 66130 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 42 11 75 21
English :
At La Fabrica Vélo, a place for alternatives and creators of social links, this Thursday, AUGUST 07
« EZRA HESPER…
This Thursday, we?ll have the honor of welcoming Ezra Hesper, a talented Franco-Dutch singer-songwriter, whose indie universe…
German :
In der Fabrica Vélo, Ort der Alternativen und Schöpfer sozialer Bindungen, diesen Donnerstag, den 07. AUGUST
« EZRA HESPER …
Diesen Donnerstag haben wir die Ehre, Ezra Hesper zu begrüßen, einen talentierten französisch-niederländischen Singer-Songwriter, dessen Indie-Universum…
Italiano :
A Fabrica Vélo, il luogo delle alternative e dei creatori di legami sociali, questo giovedì 07 AGOSTO:
« EZRA HESPER…
Questo giovedì avremo l’onore di accogliere Ezra Hesper, un talentuoso cantautore franco-olandese, il cui universo indie è…
Espanol :
En Fabrica Vélo, lugar de alternativas y creadores de vínculos sociales, este jueves 07 AGOSTO
« EZRA HESPER…
Este jueves, tendremos el honor de recibir a Ezra Hesper, talentoso cantautor franco-holandés, cuyo universo indie…
