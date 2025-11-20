LA FABRICA & MATHIEU TORRES SOLO

25 Rue de la Neige Ille-sur-Têt Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-20 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-20

Date(s) :

2025-11-20

Ce jeudi 20 novembre à La Fabrica =>

MATHIEU TORRES SOLO propose set Jazz actuel crossover qui jongle entre old school et modernité, porté par un son de guitare, vivant, chaud, organique.

Par ailleurs guitariste et compositeur dans différents proj…

.

25 Rue de la Neige Ille-sur-Têt 66130 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 42 11 75 21

English :

This Thursday, November 20 at La Fabrica =>

MATHIEU TORRES SOLO offers a crossover jazz set that juggles old school and modern, driven by a lively, warm, organic guitar sound.

MATHIEU TORRES is also a guitarist and composer for various projects…

German :

Diesen Donnerstag, den 20. November in La Fabrica =>

MATHIEU TORRES SOLO bietet einen aktuellen Crossover-Jazz, der zwischen Old School und Moderne jongliert und von einem lebendigen, warmen und organischen Gitarrensound getragen wird.

Er ist Gitarrist und Komponist in verschiedenen Projekten…

Italiano :

Questo giovedì 20 novembre a La Fabrica =>

MATHIEU TORRES SOLO offre un crossover di jazz contemporaneo che si destreggia tra vecchia scuola e moderno, guidato da un suono di chitarra vivace, caldo e organico.

MATHIEU TORRES è anche un chitarrista e compositore con una serie di progetti…

Espanol :

Este jueves 20 de noviembre en La Fábrica =>

MATHIEU TORRES SOLO propone un mestizaje de jazz contemporáneo entre lo antiguo y lo moderno, impulsado por un sonido de guitarra vivo, cálido y orgánico.

MATHIEU TORRES es también guitarrista y compositor con varios proyectos…

L’événement LA FABRICA & MATHIEU TORRES SOLO Ille-sur-Têt a été mis à jour le 2025-11-13 par OTI ROUSSILLON CONFLENT