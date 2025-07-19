La Feria Châteauroux
La Feria Châteauroux samedi 19 juillet 2025.
La Feria
Place Robert Monestier Châteauroux Indre
Début : 2025-07-19 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-19
2025-07-19
Les quatre bars de la place Monestier s’associent pour une soirée Feria !
Paëlla géante, taureau mécanique, buvette, baby-foot géant, pétanque, DJ extérieur, déco XXL et tir à la corde.
Dress code Rouge et blanc .
Place Robert Monestier Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 27 21 81
