La Feria Châteauroux samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Place Robert Monestier Châteauroux Indre

2025-07-19 16:00:00

2025-07-19

Les quatre bars de la place Monestier s'associent pour une soirée Feria !

Paëlla géante, taureau mécanique, buvette, baby-foot géant, pétanque, DJ extérieur, déco XXL et tir à la corde.

Dress code Rouge et blanc .

Place Robert Monestier Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire

