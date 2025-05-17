LA FÉRIA DES OLIVES – Combaillaux, 17 mai 2025 07:00, Combaillaux.

Participez à un week-end festif autour de l’olivier et la biodiversité animations gratuites en pleine oliveraie, visites guidées et ateliers sur réservation, et pause gourmande samedi et dimanche.

Venez partager un week-end festif et convivial autour de l’olivier et la biodiversité . Au cœur de l’oliveraie, profitez d’animations gratuites pour toute la famille, entre chasse au trésor, jeux en bois et découvertes ludiques. Des visites guidées et ateliers de bouturage sont proposés sur réservation. Une pause gourmande vous attend avec frites maison à l’huile d’olive, crêpes, glaces et autres délices, samedi midi et soir, et dimanche midi. .

Combaillaux 34980 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 67 07 80

Take part in a festive weekend focusing on « the olive tree and biodiversity »: free events in the olive grove, guided tours and workshops (booking required), and gourmet breaks on Saturday and Sunday.

Nehmen Sie an einem festlichen Wochenende rund um den « Olivenbaum und die Biodiversität » teil: kostenlose Veranstaltungen inmitten eines Olivenhains, Führungen und Workshops auf Vorbestellung sowie Gourmetpausen am Samstag und Sonntag.

Partecipate a un fine settimana di festa incentrato su « l’olivo e la biodiversità », con eventi gratuiti nell’oliveto, visite guidate e laboratori (su prenotazione) e una pausa gastronomica sabato e domenica.

Participe en un fin de semana festivo centrado en « el olivo y la biodiversidad », con actos gratuitos en el olivar, visitas guiadas y talleres (reservar con antelación), y una escapada gastronómica el sábado y el domingo.

