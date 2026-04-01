La Fête de la Bière Châteaudun
La Fête de la Bière Châteaudun samedi 25 avril 2026.
Châteaudun
La Fête de la Bière
Halle de Sancheville Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 11:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-25
Le Kiwanis club de Châteaudun organise sa fête de la bière cette année au profit de Saint-Vincent-de-Paul avec brasseurs, foodtrucks, banda, structure gonflable, maquillage, tombola et un concert à 19h00.
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Halle de Sancheville Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
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English :
The Kiwanis Club de Châteaudun is organizing this year’s beer festival in aid of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, with brewers, foodtrucks, a banda, inflatables, face painting, a tombola and a concert at 7pm.
L’événement La Fête de la Bière Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN
À voir aussi à Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)
- Concert de printemps Châteaudun 12 avril 2026
- Concours de puzzle Châteaudun 12 avril 2026
- Spectacle Belles Belles Belles Châteaudun 16 avril 2026
- Conférence Hippodrome et courses hippiques à Châteaudun (1890-1938) Châteaudun 18 avril 2026
- LE CASSE DE L’ANNEE ESPACE ANDRE MALRAUX Chateaudun 26 avril 2026