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La Fête de la Bière Châteaudun

La Fête de la Bière Châteaudun

La Fête de la Bière Châteaudun samedi 25 avril 2026.

Adresse : Halle de Sancheville

Ville : 28200 Châteaudun

Département : Eure-et-Loir

Début : samedi 25 avril 2026

Fin : dimanche 26 avril 2026

Heure de début : 11:00:00

Tarif : 5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif

Châteaudun

La Fête de la Bière

Halle de Sancheville Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 11:00:00
fin : 2026-04-25 22:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-25

Le Kiwanis club de Châteaudun organise sa fête de la bière cette année au profit de Saint-Vincent-de-Paul avec brasseurs, foodtrucks, banda, structure gonflable, maquillage, tombola et un concert à 19h00.
5  .

Halle de Sancheville Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire  

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English :

The Kiwanis Club de Châteaudun is organizing this year’s beer festival in aid of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, with brewers, foodtrucks, a banda, inflatables, face painting, a tombola and a concert at 7pm.

L’événement La Fête de la Bière Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN

À voir aussi à Chateaudun (Eure-et-Loir)