Châteaudun

La Fête de la Bière

Halle de Sancheville Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-25 11:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-25

Le Kiwanis club de Châteaudun organise sa fête de la bière cette année au profit de Saint-Vincent-de-Paul avec brasseurs, foodtrucks, banda, structure gonflable, maquillage, tombola et un concert à 19h00.

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Halle de Sancheville Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

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English :

The Kiwanis Club de Châteaudun is organizing this year’s beer festival in aid of Saint-Vincent-de-Paul, with brewers, foodtrucks, a banda, inflatables, face painting, a tombola and a concert at 7pm.

L’événement La Fête de la Bière Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN