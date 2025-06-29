La fête du cinéma Vittel 29 juin 2025 07:00
Vosges
La fête du cinéma 223 rue de Metz Vittel Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-06-29
fin : 2025-07-02
Date(s) :
2025-06-29
Pendant quatre jours, profitez de toutes les séances au Cinéma Alhambra
de Vittel au tarif unique de 5 € !Tout public
5 .
223 rue de Metz
Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 08 00 15
English :
For four days, enjoy all screenings at the Cinéma Alhambra
at the single price of 5? !
German :
Genießen Sie vier Tage lang alle Vorstellungen im Kino Alhambra
in Vittel zum Einheitspreis von 5?!
Italiano :
Per quattro giorni, godetevi tutte le proiezioni del Cinéma Alhambra
a Vittel per soli 5 euro!
Espanol :
Durante cuatro días, disfrute de todas las proyecciones en el Cinéma Alhambra
de Vittel por sólo 5?
L’événement La fête du cinéma Vittel a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE