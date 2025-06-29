La fête du cinéma Vittel 29 juin 2025 07:00

Vosges

La fête du cinéma 223 rue de Metz Vittel Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-06-29

fin : 2025-07-02

Date(s) :

2025-06-29

Pendant quatre jours, profitez de toutes les séances au Cinéma Alhambra

de Vittel au tarif unique de 5 € !Tout public

5 .

223 rue de Metz

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 08 00 15

English :

For four days, enjoy all screenings at the Cinéma Alhambra

at the single price of 5? !

German :

Genießen Sie vier Tage lang alle Vorstellungen im Kino Alhambra

in Vittel zum Einheitspreis von 5?!

Italiano :

Per quattro giorni, godetevi tutte le proiezioni del Cinéma Alhambra

a Vittel per soli 5 euro!

Espanol :

Durante cuatro días, disfrute de todas las proyecciones en el Cinéma Alhambra

de Vittel por sólo 5?

L’événement La fête du cinéma Vittel a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE