La foire du rock Brive-la-Gaillarde

La foire du rock

7 Rue Docteur Massenat Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze

Début : 2025-11-08

fin : 2025-11-08

2025-11-08

Trois concerts

City of Exiles Folk

Teenager of the Year Rock alternatif

Social Disorder Punk

Entrée participative

Boissons et petite restauration sur place.

Pas de CB .

