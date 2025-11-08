La foire du rock Brive-la-Gaillarde
La foire du rock Brive-la-Gaillarde samedi 8 novembre 2025.
La foire du rock
7 Rue Docteur Massenat Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze
Trois concerts
City of Exiles Folk
Teenager of the Year Rock alternatif
Social Disorder Punk
Entrée participative
Boissons et petite restauration sur place.
Pas de CB .
7 Rue Docteur Massenat Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 92 39 39
