La foire du rock Brive-la-Gaillarde samedi 8 novembre 2025.

7 Rue Docteur Massenat Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze

Début : 2025-11-08
fin : 2025-11-08

2025-11-08

Trois concerts
City of Exiles Folk
Teenager of the Year Rock alternatif
Social Disorder Punk
Entrée participative
Boissons et petite restauration sur place.
Pas de CB   .

7 Rue Docteur Massenat Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 92 39 39 

