LA FOLIE VIGERONNE PORTES OUVERTES Autignac

LA FOLIE VIGERONNE PORTES OUVERTES

1 chemin de Ronde Autignac Hérault

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-13

2025-12-13

Portes ouvertes au Domaine La Folie Vigneronne de 11h à 15h, avec la présence du Rucher des Avant-Monts. Venez partager un moment de convivialité et déguster nos vins.

1 chemin de Ronde Autignac 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 11 12 02 41 domaine@lafolievigneronne.com

English :

Open house at Domaine La Folie Vigneronne from 11am to 3pm, with the presence of the Rucher des Avant-Monts. Come and share a moment of conviviality and taste our wines.

German :

Tag der offenen Tür auf der Domaine La Folie Vigneronne von 11.00 bis 15.00 Uhr, mit Anwesenheit des Bienenhauses Rucher des Avant-Monts. Kommen Sie vorbei, um einen Moment der Geselligkeit zu teilen und unsere Weine zu probieren.

Italiano :

Apertura del Domaine La Folie Vigneronne dalle 11.00 alle 15.00, con la presenza del Rucher des Avant-Monts. Venite a condividere un momento di convivialità e a degustare i nostri vini.

Espanol :

Jornada de puertas abiertas en el Domaine La Folie Vigneronne de 11:00 a 15:00, con la presencia del Rucher des Avant-Monts. Venga a compartir un momento de convivencia y degustar nuestros vinos.

