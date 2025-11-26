LA FOLIE VIGERONNE PORTES OUVERTES Autignac
LA FOLIE VIGERONNE PORTES OUVERTES
1 chemin de Ronde Autignac Hérault
Début : 2025-12-13
fin : 2025-12-13
2025-12-13
Portes ouvertes au Domaine La Folie Vigneronne de 11h à 15h, avec la présence du Rucher des Avant-Monts. Venez partager un moment de convivialité et déguster nos vins.
1 chemin de Ronde Autignac 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 11 12 02 41 domaine@lafolievigneronne.com
English :
Open house at Domaine La Folie Vigneronne from 11am to 3pm, with the presence of the Rucher des Avant-Monts. Come and share a moment of conviviality and taste our wines.
German :
Tag der offenen Tür auf der Domaine La Folie Vigneronne von 11.00 bis 15.00 Uhr, mit Anwesenheit des Bienenhauses Rucher des Avant-Monts. Kommen Sie vorbei, um einen Moment der Geselligkeit zu teilen und unsere Weine zu probieren.
Italiano :
Apertura del Domaine La Folie Vigneronne dalle 11.00 alle 15.00, con la presenza del Rucher des Avant-Monts. Venite a condividere un momento di convivialità e a degustare i nostri vini.
Espanol :
Jornada de puertas abiertas en el Domaine La Folie Vigneronne de 11:00 a 15:00, con la presencia del Rucher des Avant-Monts. Venga a compartir un momento de convivencia y degustar nuestros vinos.
